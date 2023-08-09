'Manipur violence shameful, politicising it even more shameful': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during no-trust debate

Union Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress-led Opposition for “doing politics” over the violence in Manipur.

“I agree with the opposition’s claim that ethnic clashes have taken place in Manipur. Manipur violence is shameful, politicising it even more shameful,” Shah said in his speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

#WATCH | I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful: Home Minister Amit Shah on violence in Manipur pic.twitter.com/9qaP8s59PV — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

"As a society we are ashamed of incidents of violence in Manipur," said Shah.

'Opposition didn't want discussion, they only wanted to protest'

“From day one, I was ready for discussion (on Manipur) but they didn’t want a discussion, they only wanted to protest. Had they been unsatisfied with my discussion, then they could have asked the PM to speak,” the Union Home minister said.

#WATCH | From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. The opposition doesn't want me to speak but they can't silence me. 130 cr people have selected us so they have to listen to us...During the past six years of… pic.twitter.com/nxI2dSgi0a — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

"I am ready to answer, it is my duty. I am answerable towards the nation, this Parliament and the opposition as well. But they (opposition) don't let me speak, what kind of a democracy is this?" Shah asked the House.

'Urge Opposition not to put fuel on fire'

In the Lok Sabha, Shah gave a detailed response on what led to violence in Manipur and the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state.

"107 people were killed (in Manipur) in May. 30 were killed in June, 15 were killed in July. Out of the 107 people killed in May, 68 people were killed on May 3, 4 and 5. What I want to say here is that violence is reducing gradually and we should not put fuel on fire," Shah said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives a detailed response on what led to violence in Manipur and the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state pic.twitter.com/PKscrHIyGn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

"Over the last six years, we didn’t have to impose a curfew in Manipur until May 3. There was no bandh, no blockade. Insurgent violence was almost over. Then, neighbouring Myanmar saw a military leadership that has a Kuki Democratic Front party coming into power. Due to no fencing at the Myanmar border, the Kuki brothers started coming into Mizoram and Manipur, which led to the clashes," Shah said.

"Whatever happening in Manipur is ethnic violence triggered by circumstances, it should not be turned into a political issue," Shah told the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

VIDEO | "Whatever happening in Manipur is ethnic violence triggered by circumstances, it should not be turned into a political issue," says Union Home minister @AmitShah during debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.#NoConfidenceMotion (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/vRgoCr2svV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2023

The Union Home Minister further informed the House that 152 people lost their lives in Manipur violence since May 3.

'Appeal Meitei & Kuki communities to engage in dialogue'

Shah appealed to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue. "Violence is not a solution to any problem... I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue," he added.

#WATCH | I appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue, violence is not a solution to any problem...I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Manipur violence pic.twitter.com/BbnLK9vN3e — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

'Why Manipur violence video came before start of Parliament session?'

Shah said Manipur incident was unfortunate and it was a shame for society. "But why did this video (Manipur viral video) come before the start of this Parliament session? If someone was having this video they should have given it to the DGP, and action would have been taken on that day itself (May 4)...,"he said.

"We have identified all those nine people and arrested them...I was there (Manipur) for three days, and during this period we made several decisions...The Paramilitary force has been deployed in the area for establishing normalcy in the state," the Union Home Minister said.

#WATCH | This is a very unfortunate incident and it is a shame for society. But why did this video (Manipur viral video) come before the start of this Parliament session? If someone was having this video they should have given it to the DGP, and action would have been taken on… pic.twitter.com/CEd8vTWnPN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

'Manipur CM fully operated with Centre'

"A state chief minister needs to be changed when he is not cooperating, but Manipur CM N Biren Singh fully operated with the Centre," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

'Opposition did nothing for Northeast'

Slamming the Opposition, Shah said: "PM Modi has worked towards bringing the Northeast into the mainstream. They (Opposition) have done nothing for North East."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Northeast more than 50 times in the last nine years. "This shows that Northeast is part of our country. They are questioning us over Northeast, when they themselves did nothing for the region," Shah added.