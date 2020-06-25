You are here:
Manipur political crisis: Four NPP ministers to withdraw resignations, support N Biren Singh govt, says Conrad Sangma

Politics Asian News International Jun 25, 2020 17:31:56 IST

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJP's N. Biren Singh in Manipur.

File image of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. ANI

"Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJP's N. Biren Singh," NPP chief Conrad Sangma said.

Earlier in the day, while speaking about the political crisis in Manipur and when asked about NPP MLAs, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav had said, "They have submitted their resignation and voted against our Rajya Sabha candidate. Yesterday night we got to know through social media that they reached out to central leadership and wanted to support the government again. No communication has reached the government from their side. Let them come back and withdraw their letters given to Raj Bhavan and talk to our leadership and then the issue will be discussed."

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 17:31:56 IST



