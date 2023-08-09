Politics

During his speech on no-confidence motion debate, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that 'Manipur doesn't exist anymore as the Central government has divided it into two parts'

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 09, 2023 13:42:51 IST
'Manipur not divided': Smiriti Irani bashes Rahul Gandhi for his 'state broken into two parts' remark

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha. Source: SansadTV

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Manipur has been broken in two parts.

“Manipur is not divided, it is an integral part of India,” Irani said.

During his speech on no-confidence motion debate, Gandhi, on Wednesday, claimed that "Manipur doesn't exist anymore as the Central government has divided it into two parts."

"Government's politics has murdered India in Manipur," the Congress leader alleged.

Intensifying her attack on Congress-led Opposition and Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, "Entire country has seen Congress leaders clapping, thumping desk when Rahul Gandhi spoke of murder of India.

You aren't I.N.D.I.A because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty."

Irani also told the Lok Sabha that Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh repeatedly said the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. "The opposition ran away from it, we did not...," she added.

As the Union minister spoke, Gandhi hurriedly left the Lok Sabha for Rajasthan.

The lower house of Parliament witnessed uproar as Gandhi began his speech on Manipur violence stressing that PM Modi never visited the northeastern state.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought apology from Gandhi for his remark, "Manipur not part of India for PM Modi."

Interrupting Gandhi's speech, Rijiju said, "Congress party is responsible for the militancy in Northeast. They killed northeast."

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 09, 2023 13:26:15 IST

