'Manipur not divided': Smiriti Irani bashes Rahul Gandhi for his 'state broken into two parts' remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Manipur has been broken in two parts.

“Manipur is not divided, it is an integral part of India,” Irani said.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, “Manipur is an integral part of India. Khandit na tha, na hai aur na kabhi hoga…” https://t.co/CIFqt9F5H4 pic.twitter.com/2uTrTWRG84 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

During his speech on no-confidence motion debate, Gandhi, on Wednesday, claimed that "Manipur doesn't exist anymore as the Central government has divided it into two parts."

"Government's politics has murdered India in Manipur," the Congress leader alleged.

Intensifying her attack on Congress-led Opposition and Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, "Entire country has seen Congress leaders clapping, thumping desk when Rahul Gandhi spoke of murder of India.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "Bharat maa ki hatya ki baat karne wale kabhi bhi mez nahi thapthapate. Congressiyo ne baith kar maa ki hatya ke liye mez thapthapaai hai..." https://t.co/Nay92GDe4k pic.twitter.com/uAPE2YQIRN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

You aren't I.N.D.I.A because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty."

Irani also told the Lok Sabha that Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh repeatedly said the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. "The opposition ran away from it, we did not...," she added.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "Parliamentary Affairs minsiter Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah & Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did… pic.twitter.com/Dov5gUE6TN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

As the Union minister spoke, Gandhi hurriedly left the Lok Sabha for Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament for his program in Rajasthan, after speaking on the No Confidence Motion. pic.twitter.com/vyOidgURrB — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

The lower house of Parliament witnessed uproar as Gandhi began his speech on Manipur violence stressing that PM Modi never visited the northeastern state.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought apology from Gandhi for his remark, "Manipur not part of India for PM Modi."

Interrupting Gandhi's speech, Rijiju said, "Congress party is responsible for the militancy in Northeast. They killed northeast."

