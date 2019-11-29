Manika Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Manika (ST) Assembly Elections 2019 | Part of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency and Palamu division, Manika covers the area under Latehar police station (excluding Latehar (NAC.) and village panchayats of Pochra, Luti, Kaima, Kura, Bishnupur, Mungar, Nindir, Laharpur and Zalim, Barwadih, Garoo and Mahuadanr police stations in Latehar sub-division.

Manika is one of the nine blocks in Latehar district comprising 84 villages under 15 panchayats covering 338.86 square kilometre area. It also falls under the Maoist-affected region.

In the upcoming Assembly election, there are 7,416 electors who fall in the 18-19 age group comprising 3,910 males and 3,506 females in the Manika (ST) Assembly constituency.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December and the counting of votes will take place on 23 December. Manika(ST) votes in the first phase on 30 November. The present term of the Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Following is a brief description of Manika (ST) Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 73

Total electors: 2,37,489

Female electors: 1,16,274

Male electors: 1,21,215

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: For Scheduled Tribe

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Manika (ST) Assembly Elections 2019: BJP has fielded Raghupal Singh while Ramchandra Singh will contest from the Congress.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: Ramchandra Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat in 2005 by defeating Deepak Oraon of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha by a margin of 9,883 votes comprising 11.72 percent of the total valid votes. While Singh received 26,460 votes, Oraon got 16,577. Oraon lost again in 2009 as a Congress candidate to Harikrishna Singh of the BJP by a margin of 1,769 votes which formed 2.09 percent of the total valid votes. Harikrishna got 18,645 votes against Oraon's kitty of 16,876. Harikrishna retained his seat in 2014 by getting 31,583 votes against Ramchandra's 30,500, who fought on behalf of the RJD. The victory margin was a small 1,083 votes comprising 0.88 percent of the total valid votes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.