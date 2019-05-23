Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:47:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BGP Biren Basak 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Gandheshwar Mochahari 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Mani Ram Basumatary 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Swarnalata Chaliha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kazi Nekib Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJM Ainul Haque 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jayanta Kumar Kalita 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prodeep Kumar Daimary 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Bhubaneswar Kalita 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dilip Saikia 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,15,676 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,91,539

Female electors: 7,24,137

Assembly Constituencies: Kamalpur, Rangiya, Nalbari, Paneri, Kalaigaon, Sipajhar, Mangaldoi (SC), Dalgaon, Udalguri (ST), Majbat

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramen Deka of BJP has been the sitting MP since 2009. Before him, Narayan Chandra Borkataky of the BJP represented the constituency. In 1999 elections, Madhab Rajbhangshi of the Congress won the seat.

Demographics: Bodo voters are in sizeable numbers in the constituency. Mangaldoi also has over 4 lakh Muslim voters, half of whom are of Assamese origin. Mangaldoi Assembly segment, which comes under this constituency, has a special place in Assam’s political history, as a by-election here in 1979, exposed the irregularities in the electoral rolls. This incident is considered the starting point of the six-year-long Assam agitation.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:47:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile