Mandya Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sumalatha Ambareesh Leads at 12:01 PM

Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total Electors: 16,69,262 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,052

Female Electors: 8,30,210

Assembly Constituencies: Malavalli (SC), Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet, Krishnarajanagara

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Maddur and Malavalli Assembly segments saw some minor changes in their boundaries.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late cine star Ambareesh represented the constituency till 2009, when he was defeated by N Cheluvaraya Swamy of the JDS. In the 2013 by-poll, actor-turned politician Ramya won the seat on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 elections, JDS leader CS Puttaraju won the seat but he resigned in 2018 to become a minister in the state government. In the 2018 by-poll, LR Shivarame Gowda of the JDS retained the seat.

Demography: Mandya is dominated by Vokkaligas, whose candidates have repeatedly been elected from this constituency. Additionally, it is to be noted that Vokkaligas form around half of the population in the eponymous district and hold the key to political fortunes of the candidates.

