Mandsour Election Results 2018: BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsour, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad seats

As counting is underway in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress and the ruling BJP are in a neck-and-neck battle. According to election trends, the Grand Old Party is currently in the lead in 117 seats and the saffron party in 104.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections was held in a single phase on 28 November amid heavy security. Here are details from the Jaora, Mandsour, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad Vidhan Sabha seats.

Jaora: Located in Ratlam district, Jaora comes under the the Mandsour Lok Sabha constit

uency. Congress candidate KK Sing Kalukheda is ahead of the BJP's Rajendra Pandey with 61, 906 votes.

Mandsour: BJP’s Yashpal Singh Sisodiya is currently leading in Mandsour, with Congress' Narendra Nahata in second position. In 2013, Sisodiya defeated Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Gurjar by 24,295 votes.

Malhargarh: The Malhargarh Assembly seat, located in Mandsour district, is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. BJP candidate Jagdish Dewda is leading Congress' Parshuram Sisodiya with 94,911 votes. In 2013, Dewda had won the seat over Congress candidate Shyamlal Jokchand.

Suwasra: The BJP's Radheshyam Nanalal Patidar has a lead over Congress candidate Dang HardeepSingh in Suwasra, which falls under the Mandsour Lok Sabha constituency.

Garoth: Once again, the BJP is in the lead in Garoth. Advocate Devilal Dhakad is ahead of Congress' Subhash Kumar Sojatia with 63,033 votes. In the 2013 polls, the BJP had defeated Congress candidate Sojatia.

Manasa: BJP's Anirudha Maroo has garnered 83,203 votes compared to Congress candidate Umrao Singh Shivlal's 61,050 votes.

Neemuch: Dilip Singh Parihar, who contested both the 2018 and 2013 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, is in the lead with 78,856 votes. The Congress has fielded Satya Narayan, who is in the second position with 64,129 votes.

Jawad: BJP's Om Prakash Sakhlecha is currently leading with 52, 316 votes, while Congress candidate Rajkumar Rameshchandra Ahir has received 48,045 votes. The BJP had won the Jawad seat in the 2013 Assembly polls.

