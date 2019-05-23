Mandla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste wins

Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 18,24,424 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,25,971

Female Electors: 8,98,453

Assembly Constituencies: Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Keolari, Lakhnadon, Gotegaon

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is the sitting MP, having been elected from this constituency five times in the last six elections. The only time he failed to get elected was in 2009, when Congress candidate Basori Singh Masram defeated him.

Demography: Mandla is a tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency spread across four districts. It covers the entire tribal districts of Mandla and Dindori as well as parts of Seoni and Narsingpur district. It is to be noted that Mandla and Dindori are the most tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh. While nearly 54 percent of the population in Mandla is tribal, the figure shoots up to 64 percent in Dindori.

