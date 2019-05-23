Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ram Swaroop Sharma wins

Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 11,40,489 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,60,053

Male electors: 5,79,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, Kinnaur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Maheshwar Singh won the seat from Mandi in the 1999 elections. He was succeeded by Congress candidate Pratibha Singh. Former chief minister Vibhadra Singh was elected MP from Mandi in 2009 INC. BJP made a comeback with Ramswarup Sharma in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Formed with the merger of two princely states, Mandi and Suket, the Mandi district has a population is 9,99,777. According to the 2011 Census, Mandi is inhabited primarily by Hindus and the original inhabitants are Rajputs, Brahmins, Khatris and Kanets. Home of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi is an important constituency of the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to field former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from here.

