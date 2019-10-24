Man Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Man Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Man

Constituency Number—258

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—340097

Female Electors—164730

Male Electors—175367

Third Gender – 0

Reserved –No

Results in previous results—The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore won the consecutive assembly elections held in 2009 and 2014.

In 2014 Bhagwanrao won the seat by securing 75,708 votes against the RSP candidate Gore Shekhar Bhagwanrao's 52,357 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Bhagwanrao fought the elections independently securing 60,703 votes against NCP candidate Sadashiv Abaji Pol's 56,605 votes.

In 2004, NCP candidate Awaghade Sampatrao Ganapat secured 58,398 votes defeating Shiv Sena's candidate Mane Baburam Jotiram's 39,095 votes.

In 1999, NCP candidate Tupe Tukaram Namdeo won the seat by securing 45,993 votes against Congress candidate Waghmare Dhondiram Ganapati's 34876 votes.

In 2019, current MLA Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of BJP is going to stand against Narayan Tatoba Kalel of BSP and Shekharbabu Bhagwanrao Gore of Shiv Sena.



