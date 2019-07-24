You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mamata was a victim of political violence, surprised that killings are taking place in Bengal, says Sushma Swaraj

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2019 20:13:41 IST

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said it is "surprising" that political killings are taking place in West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee who herself has been a "victim of political violence".

Mamata was a victim of political violence, surprised that killings are taking place in Bengal, says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj speaks during a programme titled 'People's Tribunal on Political Violence in Bengal', organised by Call of Justice Group, in New Delhi. PTI

Swaraj was speaking at an event where families of the victims of alleged political violence in West Bengal narrated their ordeal.

"To gain power, how can someone be so brutal and snatch someone's life? It is unbelievable. They (those who were killed) were not at fault. They had adopted the BJP due to its ideology," she said at the event.

The former external affairs minister recalled how the TMC supremo had shared with her instances of political violence that allegedly happened under the Left rule in the state.

"She (Banerjee) was herself a victim of political violence... how time changes. I am surprised," Swaraj said.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 20:13:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores