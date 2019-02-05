Mamata vs CBI: Smriti Irani hails SC directive to Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, accuses 'anarchist CM' of indulging in political drama

Welcoming the Supreme Court order directing Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her an "anarchist chief minister" who "intervened in the process of collection of evidence by officers" on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Irani said: "The political histrionic of Mamata Banerjee was brought to screeching halt by the Supreme Court."

#NewsAlert – To celebrate it as a moral victory, is a dichotomy only available in the realm of @MamataOfficial’s politics, says Union Minister @smritiirani. | #MamataVsCBI pic.twitter.com/StT26PSRY0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 5, 2019

Taking a swipe at Mamata after she claimed a moral victory following the court's order, Irani said the West Bengal chief minister has been left with egg on her face.

"With egg on her face, to celebrate it as a moral victory is a dichotomy available only to Mamata Banerjee's realm of politics. The order should be a matter of introspection and concern for her," the BJP leader told reporters.

Questioning the intent of the West Bengal chief minister behind staging her "satyagraha" dharna, Irani asked why a "perturbed" Mamata indulged in portraying a "political drama".

"What is in possession of Kumar, only Mamataji knows," Irani said.

Further projecting the apex order as a blow to the Mamata-led government in West Bengal and a moral victory for the investigating agency, the BJP leader said: "A grateful nation watched as the Supreme Court directed Kolkata Commissioner to present himself. One needs to look into the aspect that Rajeevji was directed to appear before a neutral place, ie, Shillong, thereby certifying that there is lawlessness in West Bengal."

Accusing Mamata of "blocking" democracy, she said: "There exists a state of lawlessness in West Bengal. Upon Mamata's instructions, officers were heckled, manhandled and detained. Today, the Supreme Court has directed the Chief Secretary of Bengal, the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police to submit their responses."

Hailing the judgment of the Supreme Court, Irani said: "Today I'm assured that apart from the BJP, 20 lakh poor victims of the chit fund scams

will join us to convey our gratitude to our honourable Supreme Court, which has ensured today under its order, that a free and fair investigation takes place."

Earlier on Tuesday, the top court directed Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully co-operate" in the investigation of the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi chit fund schemes. The court also said that no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of the investigation.

The orders came while Mamata has been in sitting in a dharna since 3 February protesting against Centre's high-handedness in the investigation of the Ponzi chit fund schemes.

Interestingly, an overjoyed Mamata received the media at the dharna site and said that she stood vindicated after the court's ruling. "This is a moral victory, it's the victory of the people," Mamata said on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI

