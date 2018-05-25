You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mamata targets Centre on fuel price hike, asks other federal front leaders to support protests for 'people's issue'

Politics IANS May 25, 2018 09:17:56 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the Centre address the problems faced by the common man due to rising fuel prices in the country. "We want the central government to take care of the problems faced by people due to escalating fuel prices," Banerjee told reporters here in Birbhum district.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

She requested the Centre not to look at the issue of petrol and diesel price increases as a matter of politics. "In politics, one has to keep in mind the practical scenario. Politics is not for today, but for tomorrow also," said the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Calling it a "people's issue", the chief minister said that every person should join the protests against the hike.

Banerjee said that during her visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday for HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in as the chief minister of Karnataka, she had requested leaders of all opposition parties present there to protest jointly on the fuel price issue.

"I requested all leaders I met that we should protest jointly. During the tea break, I spoke to Sonia ji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi), Telugu Desam Party chief (Chandrabadu) Naidu, (Bahujan Samaj Party supremo) Mayawati, and (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav. I told them we should take out rallies, and protest against the petrol price hike."

"I don't want to get into a quarrel with the Centre on this issue. But I feel, on issues like these which affect the people, we shouldn't do politics, but our focus should be to protect the interests of the people."

The TMC government has already chalked out a protest programme against the Centre on the issue. Top party leaders are scheduled to hold a protest rally in Kolkata on Friday. Similar protests will be held in the districts on Saturday and Sunday.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 09:17 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores