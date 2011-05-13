Mamata played her cards with care, stole Left’s thunder
Her strategy is simple: Keep your ear close to the ground. By doing that, she not only identified herself with the popular cause, but single-handedly brought down the Left’s monolithic structure
Kolkata: If the historic victory in Bengal boils down to anything, then it’s Mamata’s dogged determination to fight on despite all the odds. The Tatas may have driven out of Singur in 2008. The Nandigram land acquisition never took off. But at the end of the day, these turned out to be political masterstrokes for Mamata. Slowly but gradually, the TMC chief made inroads into the Left bastion and beat them at their own game.
Banerjee took full advantage of the acquisition scare among the minorities in rural areas and her declared stand against special economic zones endeared her to a section of traditional Left Front supporters, who did not like hobnobbing with big capital. With her ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ slogan, she hijacked the issues dear to the Left supporters -- pension, the insurance and banking sector, privatisation, land acquisition in Nandigram and Singur, Rizwanur Rahman’'s death and the Sachar Commission report.
Banerjee played her cards so well that she won over certain sections that were gunning for her till the other day. She was wooed by industrialists and even Left parties. A staunch Left-wing party like SUCI, which has bases in pockets of Bengal, is now an ally of Trinamool Congress.
They helped give a direction to Banerjee’s brand of politics, which hitherto had a one-point agenda of blind opposition to the CPM.
When Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacherjee with his ‘Brand Buddha’ image started on the slippery path of industrialisation through the private sector, Banerjee checkmated him on every front. This brought her a series of electoral victories in the panchayat elections, municipal polls, Lok Sabha elections and a string of assembly bypolls after that.
But her chances in 2011 was largely due to her continuing to project herself as the leader of the poor and the rural have-nots, a friend of the minorities, a champion of inclusive growth and one genuinely interested in delivering the goods.
PTI
also read
Sharad Pawar's clout and craftiness ensure his continuing relevance, make him top candidate for prime position
The NCP leader is running the last lap of his political career. And we all know how important the last lap is in the 4x400m relay race
Mamata blocks Bengal governor on Twitter over 'gas chamber' comment, Dhankhar hits back
I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy, Dhankhar had said.
National anthem insult case: Mumbai court issues summons to Mamata Banerjee
Mumbai BJP unit functionary Vivekanand Gupta had claimed Banerjee violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the national anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention