New Delhi: Ahead of BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of enforcing dictatorship in West Bengal similar to what is prevalent in North Korea.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have the support of people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal… Police will have to pay for what it’s been doing since yesterday. BJP is coming,” said Adhikari.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday to take part in the saffron party’s Nabanna Abhijan (march to secretariat).

The BJP has hired several trains – three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal – to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, police said.

Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna, a police officer said.

Police also put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government’s new Secretariat in Kolkata.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be part of the rally from Santragachi area.

Party state president Sukanta Majumdar is likely to join the procession in north Kolkata.

“The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development,” Ghosh asserted.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in the city for its “narrow, partisan politics”.

“We urge everyone not to fall in their trap,” he said.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between BJP workers and police at the Raniganj railway station and Bolpur railway station as the supporters were leaving for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan.

Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj and several workers were also detained in Bolpur.

The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across the state for the past couple of days, asking party workers to make the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ a grand success.

