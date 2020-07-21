Mamata Banerjee won't return as West Bengal chief minister next year, says BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal will to go to polls for 294 Assembly seats next year with BJP emerging as the main challenger to the ruling TMC

Kolkata: Shortly after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that TMC will return to power in 2021, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that she won't be able to take oath as chief minister next year.

"We saw the circus today. This time 95 percent of her speech was for BJP. This shows she is afraid of BJP. She is urging people from different parties to come because none are joining her party. She is saying this out of depression. I am giving words that next year she won't be able to take the oath (as Chief Minister)," Ghosh said at a press conference.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, her nephew kept on saying that we (TMC) will win all 42 seats. But I always said that '2019 mein TMC half, 2021 mein saaf' (TMC will win half of Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2019 and it will be wiped out in 2021)," he said.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee had said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would retain power in the state and throw the BJP out in the 2021 Assembly polls.

"We will throw the BJP out of West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress will form the government again. The next elections will show a new direction to the state as well as to the country," she had said.

The BJP has made deep inroads in West Bengal and emerged as the main opposition against the ruling TMC after it secured 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.