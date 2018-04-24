Mamata Banerjee terms impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra 'wrong', says TMC did not support move

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the Congress was wrong in giving an impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The Trinamool Congress did not support the impeachment move, she said.

"The Congress was wrong to give impeachment notice against the CJI. The Congress wanted us to support it. But we did not," she told News18 Bangla channel.

"I told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi not to go for impeachment," Banerjee said, adding that her party did not want to interfere in the judiciary.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the notice by seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, to impeach the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour", saying the allegations were neither "tenable nor admissible".

Naidu's order, which came within two days of the notice being submitted to him, was slammed as "hasty, illegal and ill-informed" by the Congress.