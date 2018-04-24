You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mamata Banerjee terms impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra 'wrong', says TMC did not support move

Politics PTI Apr 24, 2018 19:49:21 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the Congress was wrong in giving an impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The Trinamool Congress did not support the impeachment move, she said.

Mamata Banerjee

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"The Congress was wrong to give impeachment notice against the CJI. The Congress wanted us to support it. But we did not," she told News18 Bangla channel.

"I told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi not to go for impeachment," Banerjee said, adding that her party did not want to interfere in the judiciary.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the notice by seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, to impeach the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour", saying the allegations were neither "tenable nor admissible".

Naidu's order, which came within two days of the notice being submitted to him, was slammed as "hasty, illegal and ill-informed" by the Congress.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 19:49 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores