TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state assembly elections.

Shortly after taking oath, Banerjee said that she will tackle political violence that has erupted in the state with 'utmost firmness.'

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic. Banerjee took the oath in Bengali.

Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC's victory, and Abhishek Banerjee were present.

Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

On reports of violence in Bengal after the election result, the chief minister said, "I appeal to all political parties to refrain from any sort of violence... I will be posting special officers to handle the situation... We will handle the situation sternly."

Banerjee was further quoted as saying by News18, "For the last three months, the state was under the Election Commission and I did not have much say. There was a lot of inefficiency in the state system during this time. I will set up a new police system today itself and tackle the violence with utmost firmness."

Several workers were allegedly killed on Monday in post-poll violence in West Bengal, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state government.

Four people were killed in alleged clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Burdwan district on Sunday and Monday, PTI has quoted officials as saying. The TMC claimed three of them were its supporters. The BJP has claimed at least nine of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleashed by the Trinamool Congress following its victory in the assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Banerjee on taking oath.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

