Mamata Banerjee says she'll attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as 'constitutional courtesy'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on 30 May.

Mamata told reporters at the state secretariat that the invitation for the ceremony arrived on Tuesday and she will be attending it as "constitutional courtesy".

"I have spoken to a couple of other chief ministers and decided to attend it," she said.

"There are certain ceremonial programmes under the Constitution. We try to attend such programmes when get invitation for swearing-in programmes of the president and the prime minister," Banerjee added.