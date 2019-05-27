Mamata Banerjee reminisces about 2016 oath-taking ceremony as West Bengal CM, thanks people for 'reposing faith'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted in commemoration of the TMC government's second term in the state's Assembly. She recalled that the Cabinet had taken the oath of office on this day (27 May) three years ago, and promised to keep working for the people in the coming days.

She said West Bengal will one day emerge as the best state in the world.

"On this day in 2016, the Maa-Mati-Manush Government took the oath of office for the second time. People of #Bengal reposed their faith on us, with a massive mandate," Banerjee tweeted on Monday morning.

"We are thankful to them, and will keep working for them in the days to come," she added.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ousted the CPM-led Left Front government in West Bengal in 2011 and retained power in 2016.

