Mamata Banerjee launches campaign to reach grassroots, says, 'party workers will go to villages, listen to people's issues'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced the launch of "Didi ke bolo" campaign at a press conference in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Monday. Mamata said that the campaign aims to highlight and solve issues that the people of the state decide to bring into the notice of the state administration, as reported by News18.

It is an online platform that will be monitored by a special IT team who will coordinate with the chief minister for her prompt reply on the issues raised by the people across Bengal, a senior TMC leader said. “The reply could be through Facebook, WhatsApp, text or voice messages,” he added.

Mamata further confirmed that in the coming days, Trinamool Congress workers will visit the villages of Bengal and listen to the problems faced by people living in those areas. Details of who will visit which village will be decided and announced soon, she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: In the coming 100 days more than 1000 party workers will go to villages and listen to issues of people. Party will decide who will go to which village and when. pic.twitter.com/CWb5XWEZuv — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

As noted by Moneycontrol, Mamata also launched a party helpline number and a website to reach out to the masses and address their grievances.

Recently, during the TMC Martyr’s Day rally on 21 July, Mamata had said, “We need to strengthen our booths. We have to work for the villagers. I want all our party workers to intensify their door-to-door meetings with the people at their respective houses, tea stalls etc. We need to work hard in every block, booth and district. There is no place of complacency and we need to fight back against the divisive politics of BJP.”

She further said that her party is poor, so she will demand for electoral reforms. "All parties are not like the Bharatiya Janata Party, my party is very poor and therefore I speak on electoral reforms". The Bengal chief minister will also be holding a meeting with MLAs on Monday in order to strengthen the mass outreach campaign, reported News18.

