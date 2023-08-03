'Mamata Banerjee has done nothing for West Bengal, just 'steals' Central schemes': Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari said the monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly was convened in a 'whimsical manner' without consulting the opposition from 24 July and after the ruling party now plans to wrap it up this week
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Thursday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing Trinamool Congress of “stealing” Central government schemes.
“There are no jobs in Bengal, no industry, no business-friendly environment. They (TMC) have completely ruined the state,” Adhikari said.
“In the last 12 years, no new airport, seaport, railway corridor have been built. BJP talks about development, and Mamata Banerjee does politics of appeasement. She speaks against the Army, paramilitary force,” the BJP leader said.
“It is TMC’s habit to make false statement and steal central government schemes,” the LoP West Bengal said.
#WATCH | Kolkata: “Bengal doesn’t have jobs, industries and business-friendly environment. In the last twelve years, no new airport, seaport, railway corridor have been built… It is TMC’s habit to make false statements and steal central government schemes,” says LoP West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/Mn8czTSX9N
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said that the monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly was convened in a "whimsical manner" without consulting the opposition from 24 July and after the ruling party now plans to wrap it up this week.
An assembly secretariat official said the Assembly will be adjourned on Friday.
Accusing the chief minister of making “unwarranted comments” on Manipur in the assembly two days back, he said, “The Speaker allowed these comments but didn’t allow a discussion on atrocities of women in West Bengal.”
"If the opposition is not allowed to air its views and only the ruling party’s version is accommodated, the BJP will take it to the court of the people through media and other means," Adhikari added.
He demanded that the monsoon session be extended for some more time.
Adhikari also accused Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi of acting in favour of the TMC, which goes against the service conduct of an IAS officer.
The chief secretary should be show-caused, he said.
TMC Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy asserted that the BJP members did not attend the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker before the start of the session and did not take part in deliberations.
The BJP only keeps making accusations, but does not believe in constructive cooperation to keep the parliamentary democracy running, he claimed.
With inputs from agencies
