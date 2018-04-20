You are here:
Mamata Banerjee extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's 12-hour fast seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh

Politics PTI Apr 20, 2018 17:23:32 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended support to the hunger strike undertaken by her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"We extend support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn, for his one-day Hunger Strike for the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh #CBNFast4Justice", she said in a tweet.

Naidu on Friday launched the "Dharma Porata Deeksha", a 12-hour hunger strike, demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre, including the special category status.

The chief minister, who turned 69 on Friday, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the "non-implementation" of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.


