Mamata Banerjee could make the politically impossible possible by bringing Shiv Sena and Congress together ahead of 2019 polls

They say politics is the art of the possible. But weaved around that saying are a few improbable no-go areas and political myths: For instance, who can align with whom and what alliances can never be.

Lately, several of those myths have been busted with the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal becoming friends in Bihar (for a while), the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine in Karnataka, growing proximity between Congress and Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, Trinamool Congress and the Left shedding their enmity and coming closer.

Many such permutations and combinations have emerged in other parts of the country with a singular aim: To stop the onward march of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP or at least create obstacles in their path.

Even in this season of political alignments and realignments, the possible coming together of the Shiv Sena (considered blatantly communal by secularists) and the Congress (the supposed fountainhead of “secular” politics) was considered extremely unlikely. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the possible prime ministerial candidates of the anti-Modi camp, seems to be moving in the direction of making what was once thought impossible possible.

That too at a time when a highly-charged political discourse on the second draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, which seeks to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who entered India after 24 March, 1971, yet again brought to the fore Indian politics' secular-communal divide. Mamata is positioning herself to be in the leadership position of the other side of that political divide.

Two of the most defining pictures of Mamata's visit to New Delhi on Wednesday were her meeting with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, the most trusted lieutenant of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and her meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia. Besides discussing fallout of NRC, the purpose of Mamata’s meeting with these leaders and a host of others was to invite them to attend a grand Opposition rally on 19 January, 2019, in Kolkata. The rally would sound bugle for 2019 elections against Modi and BJP.

Uddhav has accepted Mamata's invite. In any case, the Shiv Sena chief has, for long, been looking for an opportunity to be seen at the high table of the anti-Modi coalition. But until now, an invite remained elusive. Uddhav famously broke ranks with BJP and National Democratic Alliance when Pratibha Patil was presidential candidate in UPA-I and when Pranab Mukherjee was presidential candidate in UPA-II.

On a number of occasions, Uddhav and Shiv Sena berated Modi and his policies and even praised Rahul's leadership. But he was not sent any invite by the Congress. To Uddhav's credit, he has been fighting hard to shed the tag of "politically untouchability". Mamata has provided him the opportunity to stand on the podium with so-called secular leaders such as Mayawati, Akhilesh, Tejashwi Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy and so on.

But the biggest photo-op of the day, if it occurs on 19 January, would be Thackeray sharing the dais with Rahul, along with a host of other potential UPA-III or hypothetical Federal Front allies. While Congress has not confirmed whether Rahul and Sonia will attend the rally, the hype is already building. It would be difficult for the Gandhis to stay away from the venue where other anti-Modi parties will make Mamata’s new found slogan "Dui hajaar uneesh (2019), BJP finish" as their theme song for parliamentary election.

If Rahul and Uddhav share the dais with Sharad Pawar in Kolkata then it will set off even more speculation: of whether the Congress-Shiv Sena and NCP can come together in Maharastra to take on the BJP. It is possible that the Maharastra Assembly elections will be held along with the parliamentary polls in April or May 2019.

By greeting Uddhav on his birthday on 27 July through Twitter — “Best wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, on his birthday. I wish him good health and happiness always”— Rahul indicated he has softened on Uddhav and is not averse to engaging with him. In politics, extending social courtesies are not entirely meaningless.