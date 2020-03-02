Mamata Banerjee condemns those raising 'goli maaro' slogans while heading to Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata, says BJP trying to replicate 'Gujarat model of riots' across India

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged the communal violence in Delhi was "state-sponsored genocide" and the BJP was trying to replicate the "Gujarat model of riots" across the country.

Addressing a TMC event, Banerjee also condemned those who raised the controversial "goli maro..." slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

"I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide... the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored," she said.

Banerjee claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence. "Amit Shah should keep this in mind".

She said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal," the chief minister added.

