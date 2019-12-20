Mamata Banerjee clarifies remarks on CAA and NRC, says called for opinion poll by impartial experts and not UN referendum

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was immediately revoked, contending that it was a matter of the country's interests.

Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the "anti-people" law and plans to implement nationwide NRC. "It is not about any political victory or defeat. It is a matter of our country... Withdraw CAA and NRC," she said in her appeal to Modi.

Making a U-turn from her Thursday's remark over the United Nations referendum on CAA and nationwide NRC, Banerjee said she had only suggested that opinion poll be conducted by impartial experts of the country, the process for which could be observed by the United Nations.

"I am proud of my country... I have full faith in my countrymen. What I had said was that a gana vote (opinion poll) be conducted by a panel of impartial experts and members of the national human rights commission. It can be observed by the United Nations," she insisted.

