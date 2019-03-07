Mamata Banerjee claims BJP using 'fallen soldiers for politics', says Opposition stands by armed forces

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, accusing it of politicising the armed forces and "using the dead bodies of fallen soldiers for politics."

Addressing an event in Howrah, Banerjee said: "Politics is being played over the dead bodies of fallen soldiers. They are showing missiles, bombs and guns. We are with the Army, Navy and Air Force but not with Modi. And they say that who is not with Modi is Pakistani."

She also took a jibe at the Central government saying that now when the expiry date of the government has come near, the foundation stone of projects are being laid. "As you (Modi) have done nothing in the last five years, that is why you need to show missiles, bombs and dead bodies of jawans. Don't you feel ashamed that you are doing opportunistic politics over the dead bodies of jawans? We all stand by our armed forces, for our country, but we are not with the Modi regime," Banerjee said.

Last week, Mamata had asked the government to spell out "details" of the exact place where the air strikes were carried out and the casualties inflicted as international media claimed that there was no damage in the strikes.

"We, as the Opposition, want to know the details of the air strike. Where were the bombs dropped? How many people died? I was reading the New York Times and Washington Post and they said that there were no casualties. Some media houses said one died. We want to know the details," Banerjee had told reporters.

She had also said that her party respected the armed forces and did not like sacrifices made by soldiers being politicised.

