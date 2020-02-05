IN PARTNERSHIP WITH


Mamata Banerjee calls BJP a party of 'fekus', accuses party of dividing nation and threatening people with 'guns and bullets'

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 05, 2020 17:56:11 IST

  • West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described the BJP as a party of 'fekus' (those who bluff) who threaten people with guns and bullets

  • The Trinamool Congress supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'goli vs boli' comment

  • The TMC supremo also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for destroying the harmony in the country by forcibly trying to implement the CAA, the NPR and the NRC

Krishnanagar: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a party of "fekus" (those who bluff) who threaten people with guns and
bullets to divide the country on the basis of religion.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Without naming Union minister Anurag Thakur or his "shoot the traitors remark", Banerjee, who was speaking at a convention of TMC workers at Krishnagar in Nadia district, questioned how a central minister continues in a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli vs boli" comment.

She said, "BJP is a feku party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and are threatening people with guns and bullets".

"I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP who attack people with guns and bullets," she added.

The TMC supremo also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for destroying the harmony in the country by forcibly trying to implement the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 17:56:11 IST

