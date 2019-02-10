Mamata Banerjee 'best fit' for prime ministerial post, says SBSP chief and BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the best fit for the role of prime minister.

The Uttar Pradesh minister who was asked about who would most likely become prime minister following the Lok Sabha elections later this year, told ANI, "Humko toh sab fit lagte hai. Iss samay toh Mamata ji sabse fit lagti hai." (Everyone is fit for prime minister according to me. Mamata seems the best fit at this time.)

On the West Bengal chief minister denying permission to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath to land his chopper in West Bengal for a rally in the state, the minister said, "it is the duty of Mamata ji to control law and order, not Yogi ji. Yogi had also cancelled my rally in Varanasi in 2017 citing law and order."

Speaking about the recent hooch-related deaths in the state, the cabinet minister said, "for 16 years, I have been saying that poor people are dying because of liquor. It cannot be stopped unless there is a full ban on liquor."

In the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, BJP had bagged 312 out of 403 seats, while SBSP had won 4 seats. The SBSP has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government and has attacked it over various issues.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.