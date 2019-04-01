You are here:
Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot hit out at Yogi Adityanath for 'insulting' Indian Army, calling it 'Modi ji ki sena'

Politics FP Staff Apr 01, 2019 19:06:18 IST

In an attempt to hit out at how the Congress dealt with terror during the UPA rule, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army ‘Modi ji ki sena’ at a BJP rally in Ghaziabad on Monday.

At the rally held 10 days before the Lok Sabha polls will begin in the state, Adityanath said, "Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said.

Likening the Indian Army to Modi’s army drew flak from Opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and AICC national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. While Adityanath’s statement ‘shocked’ Mamata, Chaturvedi called it an ‘insult to armed forces’.

In his rally, Adityanath hailed the steps taken by the Centre against terror, including the 2016 surgical strikes in retaliation of an attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Following the Pulwama attack in February 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on terror training camps across the Line of Control.

