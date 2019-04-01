Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot hit out at Yogi Adityanath for 'insulting' Indian Army, calling it 'Modi ji ki sena'

In an attempt to hit out at how the Congress dealt with terror during the UPA rule, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army ‘Modi ji ki sena’ at a BJP rally in Ghaziabad on Monday.

At the rally held 10 days before the Lok Sabha polls will begin in the state, Adityanath said, "Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ghaziabad: Congress ke log aatankvadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankvadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai...Congress ke log Masood Azhar jaise aatankvadiyon ke sath 'ji' laga kar aatankvad ko protsahit karte hain, yahi antar hai pic.twitter.com/ScHCNYxgX7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2019

Likening the Indian Army to Modi’s army drew flak from Opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and AICC national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. While Adityanath’s statement ‘shocked’ Mamata, Chaturvedi called it an ‘insult to armed forces’.

It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 1, 2019

We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement. 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 1, 2019

Ab Indian Army ka naamkaran karke Modi ki Sena rakh diya CM Adityanath ne. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise. https://t.co/IDF8U6DSjR — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 1, 2019

Aur agar Masood Azhar ki baat karein toh how can one forget the stellar role of NSA Doval who personally ensured the safe return of the terrorist to terroristan? https://t.co/IDF8U6DSjR — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 1, 2019

The nation is proud of its Armed Forces. They belong to all of us and are not “Modi ji ki sena”. BJP should respect our Armed Forces and stop politicising their valour and sacrifices. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 1, 2019

In his rally, Adityanath hailed the steps taken by the Centre against terror, including the 2016 surgical strikes in retaliation of an attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Following the Pulwama attack in February 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on terror training camps across the Line of Control.

