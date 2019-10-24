Malshiras Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Malshiras Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Malshiras

Constituency Number—254

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—319424

Female Electors—151977

Male Electors—167435

Third Gender – 12

Reserved –Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—The current MLA and NCP representative Dolas Hanumant Jagannath has won consecutive assembly elections held in 2009 and 2014. In 2014, Jagannath defeated independent candidate Khandagale Anant Jayakumar's 70,934 votes by securing 77,179 votes for the seat. In 2009, Jagannath won the seat by securing 82,360 votes against independent candidate Jankar Uttamrao Shivadas's 66134 votes.

In 2004, NCP candidate Mohitepatil Vijaysingh Shankarrao won the seat by securing 1,32,543 votes against BSP candidate Deshmukh Ramdas Abasaheb's 27,831.

In 1999, Shankarrao defeated BJP candidate Adv. Patil Subhash balasaheb's 56692 votes by securing 76576 votes.

In 2019 elections, Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar of NCP will contest against Ram Vittal Satpute of BJP, Shrikrushna Dyandev Prakashale of BSP.

