You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mallikarjun Kharge says Karnataka election results will teach BJP a lesson to mend its ways, adhere to Constitution

Politics PTI May 08, 2018 11:57:22 IST

Kalaburagi: The 12 May Karnataka Assembly election results would teach a lesson to the BJP to mend its ways and send a larger message that people will not accept what the NDA-led party is doing on the advice of RSS, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed.

File image of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. News18

File image of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. News18

While the Congress' campaign theme revolves around development, it's also an "ideological fight" against the RSS-BJP which he alleged, is taking people for a ride.

"They (RSS-BJP) are implementing their own agenda. Particularly the weaker sections, minorities and poorer sections, they feel insecure under the BJP and RSS-supported government," the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha alleged.

Karnataka Assembly poll is "very crucial" not only for the state's interest but, also from the national perspective, he said.

"If you don't prevent BJP (in Karnataka), then definitely they will destroy the democracy. They are talking a lot of things – about changing the Constitution and also 'Hindutva' against the minorities. All these arguments (of the BJP), people don't accept," Kharge told PTI.

On some opinion polls forecasting a hung verdict in the poll, he said pre-election survey predictions depend on their terms of reference and on parameters they were conducted.

Karnataka is 'ahead' in development, and in terms of law and order, investment and employment-generation fronts and, so, the ruling Congress would be 'ahead' in election also, Kharge said.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government did not fulfil election promises, Kharge listed various schemes and welfare programmes of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.

"I don't think people will let us down," he said. Kharge claimed that the BJP has deployed 30 to 40 Central ministers and about 100 ministers from various states for campaigning in Karnataka and drafted RSS workers for door-to-door canvassing. "This itself shows that they (BJP) are afraid of Congress," he added.

The coming election is "very important and crucial" as it would send a "message" that "whatever the BJP is doing, on the advice of RSS, people are not going to accept."

Charging the BJP with trying to weaken institutions, including the Judiciary, Kharge said people would be happy if such a party is defeated at the hustings.

"This will teach them a lesson to mend (ways), (and) to act according to Constitutional methods," he said.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 11:57 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores