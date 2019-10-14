Malkapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Malkapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Malkapur

Constituency Number – 21

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors – 2,67,660

Female Electors – 1,26,701

Male Electors – 1,40,959

Others – 1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In the 2014 polls, BJP’s Chainsukh Sancheti emerged as the winner over Congress’s Arvind Kolte with a margin of almost 27,000 votes. In the 2009 state election, he defeated Congress’ Shivchandra Tejrao Tayade. He also emerged victorious in the 1999 and 2004 Assembly polls, after having won in 1985 on an Independent ticket.

The Congress has won only once in Malkapur since 1980.

Demographics – Malkapur is a part of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency. It also the largest city in the Buldhana district. It is popularly known for cotton cultivation, paper industry, grain market, red chillies’ production, and has the presence of an MIDC area, small and medium industries. As of 2011, it has a total population of 312,082 people.

The BJP has fielded five-time MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, while the Congress has fielded Rajesh Ekade. Congress shunned Majid Qureshi from the party after he filed a nomination to contest the election against Ekade from Malkapur.

