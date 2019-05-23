Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rajashekar Reddy Marri of TRS leads at 1:17PM

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 7
Total electors: 31,83,083 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 7,41,285
Male electors: 8,77,156
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.
Assembly Constituencies: Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), Uppal, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar, Kukatpally
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sarvey Sathyanarayana, belonging to the Congress, was the first MP to be elected from this constituency. In 2014, TDP leader Malla Reddy won the election with a 32 percent majority. However, in 2016, Reddy joined TRS and the constituency has been lying vacant since.
Demographics: The largest constituency of Telangana and of the country, it is an urban area close to the Secunderabad city. The Medhchal-Malkajgiri district has a population of 2,460,095, according to Census 2011.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:45:25 IST