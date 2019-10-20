Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Malegaon Outer profile: Shiv Sena's Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse has won last two polls

Malegaon Outer Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Malegaon Outer

Constituency Number—115

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—339066

Female Electors—160514

Male Electors—178549

Third Gender—

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In 2009, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse of the Shiv Sena won the Assembly constituency with 95,137 votes against Hiray Prashant Vyankatrao of NCP who got just 65,073 votes. In 2014, Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse of the Shiv Sena won the seat against this time receiving 82,093 votes against Pawan Yashvant Thakre of the BJP who received just 44,672 votes.

In the 2019 election, the incumbent MLA Shiv Sena's Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse is up for a hat-trick win. He faces Dr Tushar Ramkrishna Shewale of the Congress and Anand Laxman Addhav of the BSP, among others.

Demographics— Malegaon Central is in the district of Malegaon.

