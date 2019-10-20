Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Malegaon Central profile: Congress MLA Aasif Shaikh Rasheed hopes to retain seat in three-cornered contest

Malegaon Central Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Malegaon Central

Constituency Number—114

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—291596

Female Electors—139329

Male Electors—152263

Third Gender—4

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Mufti Mohamad Ismail A Khalique from JSS won receiving 71,157 votes while Shaikh Rasheed Haji Shaikh Shafi of the Congress got 53,238 votes. In 2014, Aasif Shaikh Rashid of the Congress won receiving 75,326 votes and Mufti Mohamamd Ismile Kasmi of NCP got 59,175 votes.

In the 2019 election Congress has fielded Aasif Shaikh Rasheed while BJP has fielded Vivek Warule. Also in the fray on AIMIM ticket is former MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique.

