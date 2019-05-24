Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:06:41 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Khagen Murmu 509,524 Votes 38% Votes
AITC Mausam Noor 425,236 Votes 31% Votes
INC Isha Khan Choudhury 305,270 Votes 23% Votes
CPI(M) Biswanath Ghosh 50,401 Votes 4% Votes
IND Mohan Hasda 13,473 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,039 Votes 1% Votes
IND Al Monowara Begam 7,225 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Nitish Kumar Mandal 6,347 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Monatan Hembram 5,985 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Dulal Hoque 5,534 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Arjun Keshari 4,985 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nimai Besara 3,090 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alam Noorsed 2,535 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Subhash Sarkar 2,030 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Joseph Kisku 1,920 Votes 0% Votes
KPP(U) Subhash Barman 1,642 Votes 0% Votes
ANP Nitya Das 1,470 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 14,25,428 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,40,749

Female electors: 6,84,679

Assembly Constituencies: Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Maldaha (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Previously, Malda was a single constituency. In 2008, they were split into two new constituencies – Uttar and Dakshin.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Mausam Noor has been the MP from this seat since 2009.

Demographics: Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is part of Malda district, where Muslims form just over 50 percent of the electorate. Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes form at least 29 percent of the population in the district.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:06:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile