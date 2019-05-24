Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 14,25,428 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,40,749

Female electors: 6,84,679

Assembly Constituencies: Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Maldaha (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Previously, Malda was a single constituency. In 2008, they were split into two new constituencies – Uttar and Dakshin.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Mausam Noor has been the MP from this seat since 2009.

Demographics: Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is part of Malda district, where Muslims form just over 50 percent of the electorate. Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes form at least 29 percent of the population in the district.

