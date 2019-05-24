Malappuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: PK Kunhalikutty of IUML wins

Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,196,938 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,00,010

Male electors: 5,96,928

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the erstwhile Manjeri constituency was dissolved and merged into the newly formed Malappuram constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In both 2009 and 2014, E Ahamed from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the election.

Demographics: Once the headquarters of the British and European troops, this district also falls in the Malabar region. The district has a Muslim majority. Almost 70 percent of the 4,110,956 people living here are Muslims. The IUML, which is the second largest part of the UDF, has managed to consolidate its place by wooing the majority population.

