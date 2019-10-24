Malad West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Malad West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Malad West

Constituency Number—162

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—293236

Female Electors—136233

Male Electors—156711

Third Gender—292

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Congress candidate Aslam Shaikh won this seat with 51,635 votes against BJP candidate R. U. Singh who netted 23,940 votes. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA won with 56,574 votes against BJP's Dr. Ram Barot who received 54,271 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Aslam Shaikh will be contesting against Thakur Ramesh Singh of the BJP.

Demographics—Malad is a suburb in north Mumbai. In the 19th century, Malad consisted of a number of villages including Orlem, Kharodi, Rathodi, Malwani, Marve, Aksa, Madh and Chincholi. Malad is now one of the most prominent residential areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai

