Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
Malad West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 17:28:08 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Shakeel Hasan Patni 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Mohammed Taufeeq Idris Quereshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Thakur Ramesh Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Venu Pillai 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(S) Vidya Naik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Keshav Govinda Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamlesh Dhumal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amzad Sarmad Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Ismail Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Jayesh Vrajlal Gohil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Malad is the 162nd constituency in 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 293236 electors in Malad. Out of the total, 156711 are male and 136233 are female electors

Malad West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Malad West
Constituency Number—162
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—293236
Female Electors—136233
Male Electors—156711
Third Gender—292
Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Congress candidate Aslam Shaikh won this seat with 51,635 votes against BJP candidate R. U. Singh who netted  23,940 votes. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA won with  56,574 votes against BJP's Dr. Ram Barot who received  54,271 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Aslam Shaikh will be contesting against Thakur Ramesh Singh of the BJP.

Demographics—Malad is a suburb in north Mumbai. In the 19th century, Malad consisted of a number of villages including Orlem, Kharodi, Rathodi, Malwani, Marve, Aksa, Madh and Chincholi. Malad is now one of the most prominent residential areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 17:28:08 IST

