Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Malabar Hill profile: BJP's Mumbai chief Mangalprabhat Lodha to take on Congress' Heera Devasi

Malabar Hill Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Malabar Hill

Constituency Number—185

District Name— Mumbai City

Total Electors— 261482

Female Electors—124869

Male Electors— 136609

Third Gender— 4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—Since 1995 assembly elections, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Mangalprabhat Lodha has been ruling over this constituency. In 2014 he defeated Shiv Sena candidate Arvind (Arun) Devji Dudhwadkar with a huge margin of votes. While Mangalprabhat Lodha received 97,818 votes his Shiv Sena opponent could manage only 29,132 votes. In 2009, 2004 and 1999 elections he defeated Congress candidates like Bafna Rajkumar Sumermal, Raj Shroff and B.A.Desai.

In 2019, Heera Navaji Devasi of Congress and BJP candidate and sitting MLA Mangalprabhat Lodha will be locking horns for this seat.

