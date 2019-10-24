Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Majalgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Oct 24, 2019 15:27:40 IST



PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ramesh Baburao Kokate Adaskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rangnath Nikam 0 Votes 0% Votes
AMRP Rajeshwar Manikrao Kate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajaram Laxman Kshirsagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BYS Rahul Govardhan Funne 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sadek Ibrahim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Samsher Khan Saheb Khan Pathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Asim Yunus 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivaji Gangaram Zodge 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Shaikh Amar Jainoddin 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sayyad Anwar Munir 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satyabhama Bhujang Saundarmal 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Prakash Dada Sundarrao Solanke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naim Karim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Amol Vilasrao Dongre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Anand Namdev Bhalekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajajbabar Ismail Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajaj Shaikh Umar Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ahemad Hiraji Sayyad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ayub Shabbir Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Datta Gulab Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
TSP Mustak Mustafa Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Farukh Pasha Sayyad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhammanand Shankarrao Salve 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Deshmukh Chhatrbhuj Rameshwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Majalgaon is the first constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra.

  • This year, the total electors are 351904 in Majalgaon. Out of the total 155821 are female and 175189 are male electors.

  • RT Deshmukh of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Majalgaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

File image of an electronic voting machine. PTI

Constituency Name—Majalgaon

Constituency Number—229

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,51,904

Female Electors—1,55,821

Male Electors—1,75,189

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–RT Deshmukh of the BJP won this seat with 1,12,497 votes as against NCP candidate Prakash Sundarrao Solanke's 75,252 votes. In 2009, Solanke defeated Deshmukh, who received 79,034 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Ramesh Baburao Kokate (Adaskar) will be standing against Solanke for this seat.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 15:27:40 IST

