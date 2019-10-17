Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Majalgaon profile: BJP's Ramesh Baburao Kokate takes on NCP's Prakash Sundarrao Solanke

Majalgaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Majalgaon

Constituency Number—229

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,51,904

Female Electors—1,55,821

Male Electors—1,75,189

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–RT Deshmukh of the BJP won this seat with 1,12,497 votes as against NCP candidate Prakash Sundarrao Solanke's 75,252 votes. In 2009, Solanke defeated Deshmukh, who received 79,034 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Ramesh Baburao Kokate (Adaskar) will be standing against Solanke for this seat.