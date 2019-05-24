Co-presented by


Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:51:21 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SP WON Mulayam Singh Yadav 524,926 Votes 54% Votes
BJP Prem Singh Shakya 430,537 Votes 44% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,711 Votes 1% Votes
IND Savendra Singh 2,631 Votes 0% Votes
JSSP Ombeer Lodhi 2,580 Votes 0% Votes
JAAS Chakrapan 1,812 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Tej Pratap Singh Jatav 1,730 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Kuldeep Kumar 1,195 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Hariram Shakya 1,121 Votes 0% Votes
SJP Shyam Singh 1,053 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravindra Singhyadav 980 Votes 0% Votes
BJNP Rajat Kumar 623 Votes 0% Votes
BNP Ravindra Singhkatar 619 Votes 0% Votes
Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,53,065

Female electors: 7,52,497

Male electors: 9,00,568

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the 2008 delimitation, Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency was added to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhongaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni and Mainpuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Yadav stronghold if not only of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency has sent 13 Yadavs to the Parliament since 1952. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, has won this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 1999, Balram Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In the 2014 bypoll, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Yadavs are the most dominant caste in this constituency. According to reports, 35 percent of the voters are Yadavs. The second most dominant caste in the constituency is that of the Rajputs, who constitute 20 percent of the electorate. The other dominant castes are the Shakya, Brahmins, SCs and Muslims.

