Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,53,065

Female electors: 7,52,497

Male electors: 9,00,568

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the 2008 delimitation, Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency was added to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhongaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni and Mainpuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Yadav stronghold if not only of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency has sent 13 Yadavs to the Parliament since 1952. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, has won this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 1999, Balram Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In the 2014 bypoll, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Yadavs are the most dominant caste in this constituency. According to reports, 35 percent of the voters are Yadavs. The second most dominant caste in the constituency is that of the Rajputs, who constitute 20 percent of the electorate. The other dominant castes are the Shakya, Brahmins, SCs and Muslims.

