MainBhiChowkidar: Narendra Modi's digital campaign aims to surpass Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot outreach of one crore

In the escalating conundrum of the approaching 2019 elections, the war of words seems to have been hijacked by the chowkidar tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To cash in on the success of the Chowkidar tweet, a blitzkrieg campaign — comprising a town hall to merchandise — is expected to be launched as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #MainBhiChowkidar electoral campaign on 31 March at 5 pm.

This follows the Saturday morning tweet by the prime minister — #MainBhiChowkidar — in return for the Congress president’s oft-used mocking taunts, ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai, (Chowkidar is thief)’ that instantly became a success and was soon the top Twitter trend globally.

This initiative is likely to take the previous ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ campaign to another level with greater outreach.

Immediately after the Balakot airstrike, Modi had interacted with one crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country as part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ (My booth is the strongest one) programme.

With ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ (I’m a watchman too) campaign, which according to party sources will be way ahead of all previous campaigns in terms of its outreach, the prime minister aims at mobilising support from general public and galvanise party workers, volunteers and supporters for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“This ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign initiative is going to be much bigger than previous ones and its outreach will surpass past records like the one we had in ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’, in which the prime minister had interacted with more than one crore party workers and volunteers,” a BJP source told Firstpost.

What is on the cards?

The three minute and forty-five-second video touches upon the flagship schemes launched by the NDA government such as Swachh Bharat scheme, Ujjawala Yojana etc., and ends with an appeal to people to join the prime minister’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ programme at 5 pm on 31 March.

According to party sources, a town hall kind of event of Prime Minister Modi is expected on 31 March evening, which can either be from New Delhi or outside the national capital – depending on Modi’s tour schedule.

The prime minister is expected to address his party workers and the general public from all walks of life through the NaMo app.

Targetting a larger outreach – ‘Gaon Gaon, Ghar Ghar’ (from villages to homes) will be a part of this campaign. The target audience are all those living in villages across India besides metros, tier II and III cities and towns.

Similar to the ‘NaMo Again’ campaign, this initiative shall come up with merchandise. The ‘NaMo Again’ campaign includes caps, T-shirts, etc., with printed slogans – all available online.

Going beyond Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, this campaign will use multiple platforms on social media.

The first step taken—a day after the Saturday tweet—was the changed names of Modi, Amit Shah and other ministers and leaders on Twitter accounts adding ‘Chowkidar’ to the handle.

It’s now Chowkidar Narendra Modi, Chowkidar Amit Shah, Chowkidar Piyush Goyal, et al. These BJP ministers and leaders have given an individual message from rooting out corruption to ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) from their individual Twitter handles.

By adding other ministers and leaders, the scope of the campaign has broadened immensely.

“Other ministers and leaders from the Centre and states will add to this list. Something more can be expected in days to follow,” the source said.

The campaign reminds of Anna Hazare’s nationwide movement against corruption in 2011-12 when ‘Main Bhi Anna’ (I’m Anna too) catchline caught national attention and galvanised masses across India. It spoke about the probity and credibility of Anna those days. Soon after, the nation witnessed the change of governments both at the Centre and in Delhi. While the NDA replaced the UPA, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi ending 15-year Congress rule.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.