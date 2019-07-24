Mahua Moitra hits out at govt over UAPA Amendment Bill, says draft law is 'anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people'

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, raising concerns over the Centre designating individuals as terrorists without due process and urged the Home minister to withdraw the bill.

Speaking on the bill, Moitra said that this bill seeks to designate individuals as terrorists without due process. She was also of the view that the bill takes away the powers of the states and also called it anti-federal, anti-constitutional and anti-people.

"The UAPA bill seeks to do two things: In Clause 5, Section 25, National Investigation Agency (NIA) can go into any state and search the properties of any individual without the permission of the state police which questions the federal structure of the country. In Clause 5, Section 35, the amendment to the bill allows for individuals to be designated as terrorists without due process. This bill is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people. So I urge the home minister to withdraw the bill," Moitra said.

"If the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow with the help of some law... Opposition leaders, minorities, right activists and others if they disagree with the homogenous idea of India that this government is trying to thrust upon, Opposition runs the risk of being labelled as anti-national," she said participating in the debate on the bill.

She also accused the Centre of running a "propaganda machine" and labelling the Opposition as "anti-national". "Why do I feel a sense of menace? Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security, policing etc?," Moitra asked.

Seconds after Moitra's attack, BJP MP SS Ahluwalia intervened and raised a point of order that members of the House are not allowed to make an allegation against the government without substantiating it. Meenakshi Lekhi (in the Chair) also read out the rule that no parliamentarian can make allegations without substantiating it.

Moitra immediately responded that she can fight her case. "I will not take it back. There is a possibility that someone can be anti-government but pro-India," Moitra said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, on 8 July . The bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.

With inputs from ANI