Mahim Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mahim Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Mahim

Constituency Number— 181

District Name— Mumbai City

Total Electors— 235375

Female Electors— 116180

Male Electors—119163

Third Gender—32

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar won with 46,291 votes against MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai who received 40,350 votes. In 2009, MNS runner up Nitin Vijaykumar Sardesai had defeated the current MLA Sada Sarvankar who represented Congress in this elections with a margin of about 11,000 votes. In 1999 and 2004, Shiv Sena's Suresh Anant Gambhir won the Assembly polls.

Demographics - The name Mahim is derived from the ancient Mahikavati meaning "miraculous" in Sanskrit. Mahim was one of the seven islands that originally made up Mumbai.

Mahim is among the few areas in Mumbai that houses temple, church, mosque and fire temple with few meters of each other. It also has the Bandra-Kurla complex, which has many corporate offices and a mangrove ecosystem.

Narrow roads, hawkers, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) new vehicle parking policy are among the key issues. The Shiv Sena has campaigning on national issues such as Article 370, while MNS is raising local issues such as parking, lack of beach cleanliness, chaos caused by Metro construction, footpaths, bad roads and potholes. Other issues in the constituency include redevelopment of old buildings.

With redevelopment in the area, business communities such as Gujaratis, Jains and Marawadis have also made it their home, apart from the Maharashtrians inhabiting the constituency.

The constituency will see a high stake battle between Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Shiv Sena has fielded sitting legislator Sada Sarvankar while the MNS has fielded former corporator and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande. The Congress has fielded Pravin Naik.

