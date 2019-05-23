Mahesana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP wins

Mahesana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,98,219

Female electors: 7,20,398

Male electors: 7,77,821

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kadi was made a reserved Assembly constituency after delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana, Vijapur, Mansa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel has been holding the seat since 2009, defeating Congress candidate Jivabhai Ambalal Patel of the Congress on both occasions.

Demographics: Formerly known as Mehsana, the constituency is spread across a major part of Mahesana district and a small part of Gandhinagar district. Mahesana district has a population of 20,35,064, comprising 10,56,520 males and 9,78,544 females. Around 92.6 percent of the population comprises Hindus, while Muslims form 6.7 percent of the population. The district is a bastion of the Patidar community, especially the Kadva faction, to which Patidar leader Hardik Patel belongs. There is an estimated four lakh Kadva Patidars in Mahesana district, with Thakurs close to 3.5 lakh in number. OBCs and Dalits also have a sizeable presence but it is the Patidars who play a crucial role in deciding who wins from the constituency.

