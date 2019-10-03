Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Mahendragarh profile: Head on contest between BJP and Congress likely in constituency known for fierce political combat

Mahendragarh Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Mahendragarh Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 1,93,190

Female electors: 89,333

Male electors: 1,03,855

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The true election in Mahendragarh has been between Dan Singh Rao of the Congress and Ram Bilash Sharma of the BJP. In 2000, Rao won with more than double the votes that Sharma secured. In 2005, Rao continued his winning streak, and the vote difference between them decreased to about 20,000. Rao had less than 6,000 votes more than Sharma in the 2009 elections. In 2014, however, Ram Bilash Sharma won by securing 83,724 votes while Rao emerged as the runner-up and received 49,233 votes.

Rajendra Singh from INLD, Dharmendra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Rao Daan Singh from Congress and Rambilash Sharma from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Mahendragarh LAC in 2019

Demographics: Mahendragarh, previously called Kanaud, has the largest electoral strength in its district. The town is said to be founded by a servant of Babur, Malik Mahmud Khan.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .