Mahasamund Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mahasamund Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,16,177 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,58,372

Male electors: 7,57,434

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Saraipali (SC), Mahasamund, Kurud, Basna, Rajim, Dhamtari, Khallari, Bindranawagarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Shyama Charan Shukla from Congress won the election when the constituency was part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Ajit Jogi from Congress became the first MP from this constituency after it became a part of Chhattisgarh. In 2009 and 2014, BJP candidate Chandulal Sahu was elected MP.

Demographics: Mahasamund has a population of 10,32,754, mostly rural (89 percent), according to Census 2011. Lying on the border of Odisha, this Congress bastion was lost to BJP in 2009. Congress heavyweight in the state Vidya Charan Shukla has been elected from this constituency six times.

