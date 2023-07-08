Days after Maharashtra politics witnessed turmoil following the entry of Nationalist Congress Party rebel Ajit Pawar which has triggered insecurities in the Eknath Shinde camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray claimed that Chief Minister Shinde “has been asked to resign.”

“I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the government),” Thackeray said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: “I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the govt), says Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray (07.07) pic.twitter.com/IBW7HNfmoB — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

His comments came as the entry of Ajit Pawar into the Shiv Sena-BJP government has triggered apprehensions among the Shinde camp with many objecting to the newly-made alliance and worrying over Pawar’s elevation in ranks.

Shinde, however, has reiterated that there will be no changes in party ranks regardless of Pawar’s entry into the government.

He presided over a meeting on Wednesday and said that he was kept in the loop about the fast-paced developments in the NCP which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM along with eight other ministers on July 2 in a stunning turn of events.

Many Sena lawmakers reportedly pointed out that founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have never joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

To make things more uncomfortable for Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) has been slamming him with the rhetoric, tweeting an old video of Shinde where he criticised Chhagan Bhujbal. “Now you are sitting on Chhagan Bhujbal’s lap. What will you say now?” the caption read.

“The BJP wants to weaken the MVA (alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) with the trio of Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. We want to fight both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2024 under this leadership. We think it’s a formidable force,” a BJP leader said according to Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies